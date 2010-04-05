Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Graphene Ferries DNA

Atom-thick carbon sheets shepherd oligonucleotides into cells

by Carmen Drahl
April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
Bright Cargo
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yang Ku/C&EN
A molecular beacon (top), once  ferried into cells by graphene, meets its target DNA (green), restoring  fluorescence (bottom).
Credit: Yang Ku/C&EN
Credit: Yang Ku/C&EN
A molecular beacon (top), once  ferried into cells by graphene, meets its target DNA (green), restoring  fluorescence (bottom).

Add DNA delivery to the long list of appli­cations for the versatile carbon material graphene. A team led by Huang-Hao Yang of Fuzhou University, in China, has delivered short stretches of DNA into cells with the help of tiny sheets of nanoscale graph­ene oxide (Chem. Comm., DOI: 10.1039/b926893f). Relatively few nanomaterials have been explored for delivering DNA to cells, an area dominated by cationic polymers and lipids. Yang and coworkers employed graphene to transport a molecular beacon: a loop of DNA with a fluorescent dye and a quencher on opposite ends. In its quenched loop shape, the beacon interacts with the graphene and has low fluorescence. Once inside cells, the beacon intertwines with its complementary DNA target, releasing it from its graphene ferry and restoring its reddish glow. The graphene also protects its nucleotide cargo from destruction by DNA-cleaving enzymes. Preliminary tests suggest that the graphene isn’t toxic to the cells. Next, the team plans to deliver potentially therapeutic nucleotides such as siRNA to cells.

