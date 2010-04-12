Bruker Forms New Analysis Division

Bruker has created a new chemical analysis division within its Daltonics subsidiary to house three product lines it expects to acquire soon. Agilent Technologies is selling the operations to satisfy regulatory requirements for purchasing Varian. The product lines include GC instruments, GC-triple-quadrupole MS, and inductively coupled plasma MS systems. Former Bruker board member Collin D’Silva will serve as president of the new division.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter