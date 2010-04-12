Leading DuPont
After a difficult first year as CEO, Ellen Kullman sets the stage for growth
April 12, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 15
Credit:
ACS Meeting News: Medicinal chemists unveil potential drugs for brain, autoimmune, liver ailments
U.S. Focuses on commercialization and strengthening environmental, health, and safety research
ACS Meeting News: Symposium brings together atmospheric and indoor chemistry communities
With biobased-coatings raw materials, companies get more than just independence from petroleum
Administration wants to curtail tax breaks for U.S. multinationals