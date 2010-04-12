Chemicals Added To Toxics Inventory

EPA is adding 16 substances, including the widely used industrial chemicals vinyl fluoride and isoprene, to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI). Each of the 16 compounds is classified by the National Toxicology Program as "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen." Starting in 2011, companies will have to report their releases of these chemicals into water or air and their management of them as waste. EPA compiles TRI reports and makes them public each year under the Emergency Planning & Community Right-to-Know Act. According to EPA, this is the first time in a decade the agency has added chemicals to TRI. Four of the compounds are polycyclic aromatic compounds: 1,6-dinitropyrene, 1,8-dinitropyrene, 6-nitrochrysene, and 4-nitropyrene. Rounding out the rest of the 16 newly added substances, in addition to vinyl fluoride and isoprene, are 1-amino-2,4-dibromoanthraquinone, 2,2-bis(bromomethyl)-1,3-propanediol, furan, glycidol, methyleugenol, o-nitroanisole, nitromethane, tetranitromethane, tetrafluoroethylene, and phenolphthalein, a substance once used in laxatives.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter