Dow Venture Sells Polyester Facility

Equipolymers has signed an agreement to sell its PET and terephthalic acid facilities in Ottana, Italy, to a joint venture between Ottana Energia and Indorama. Equipolymers, a joint venture between Dow Chemical and Petrochemical Industries of Kuwait, says it will continue to manufacture PET in Schkopau, Germany. Ottana Energia operates a power plant on the Italian site. Indorama is a Thai firm that in 2007 acquired two European PET plants from Eastman Chemical. Last year, Indorama opened a PET plant in Decatur, Ala.
