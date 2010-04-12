Employment Trends Up For Scientists

An estimated 5.8 million individuals, or 4.3% of those holding jobs, were employed in science and engineering occupations in the U.S. in 2008, according to a new NSF statistical report. The report, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics Survey, notes that this employment level is up 13.7% from 2004, compared with an employment growth of 5.5% for all occupations. Individuals working in science and engineering occupations had average earnings of $76,680, higher than the $42,270 average for all occupations, the report states. As for location of jobs, the report finds that the metropolitan area of Washington, D.C., and Arlington and Alexandria, Va., has the highest estimated science and engineering employment with 244,950 positions. The metropolitan area of New York City, White Plains, N.Y., and Wayne, N.J., ranks second with an estimated 208,210 individuals employed in science and engineering. The report is available at nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf10315/.
