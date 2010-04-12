'Finally, Palau'amine'

"Finally," indeed! I tip my hat to Phil S. Baran of Scripps Research Institute on two counts: First, congratulations are in order for his group's work in completing the first total synthesis of the marine sponge natural product palau'amine (C&EN, Jan. 11, page 5). As someone who spent his graduate career devising different approaches to this once-elusive target (well, the original and incorrect cis-oid structure), I find this accomplishment extraordinary. Baran deserves the ACS Award in Pure Chemistry. His efforts to synthesize complex natural products without relying on protecting groups by taking advantage of innate reactivity are notable.

Second, I commend Baran on his comments regarding the shortsightedness of the scientific press when reporting on new discoveries. Drawn to pharmaceutical process chemistry for its focus on the practical application of organic synthesis, I have encountered this dilemma on more than one occasion. A discovery, however elegant it may be, does not make a finished product. Significant and laborious development by scientists within a variety of disciplines over many years is required to bring a product to market. It is important that the public and business community reflect on this.

Long and costly R&D is necessary to make a project viable. The scientific press, including C&EN, often contributes to a misconception by highlighting initial discoveries as if their further impact were a foregone conclusion.

Almost to underscore this point, the same issue of C&EN displays a call for nominations for the 2010 Siegfried Medal (page 31). The focus of this award bears repeating: "The general area of process chemistry drives much of the chemical industry but receives fewer than its share of highlights." Baran understands this disconnect well, noting that "unless chemists can routinely make large quantities ... for further investigations, the need for chemical innovation is far from over" and regarding this achievement not "as an end [but] as a beginning." Finally.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime