Fine Chemicals Firms Offer New Reagents

Sigma-Aldrich will offer 16 stable-isotope-labeled synthetic reagents through an agreement with Highlands Stable Isotope. A new company and licensee of New Mexico Highlands University, HSI synthesizes labeled amino acids, natural products, and monomers for materials research. Eventually, Sigma expects to offer more than 75 patented reagents from HSI. Separately, Germany’s Merck will sell synthetic building blocks and specialized reagents from Archimica. Merck provides such reagents for use in making pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food ingredients.
