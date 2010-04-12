Gravitational Or Centrifugal Force

Research in the International Space Station is not being done in "microgravity"(C&EN, Feb. 1, page 32). The textbook "Physics, Including Human Applications" by Fuller, Fuller, and Fuller (Longman Higher Education, 1978) states on page 88: "The gravitational force at that altitude is reduced by only about ten percent." Therefore, it is a mistake to say the space station and its contents are in microgravity. The contents of the space station in orbit are weightless because of centrifugal force equal and opposite of gravity.
James F. Jackson
Carlisle, Ind.
