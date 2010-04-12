Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Nitroxyl Lights Up Copper Complex

Copper-based fluorescent probe is a selective indicator for HNO in biological systems

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Nitric oxide might be the best known reactive nitrogen species relevant to biology, but it’s not the only one. Nitroxyl (HNO) is the reduced, protonated analog of NO and has several proposed physiological roles. But until now there hasn’t been a good way to detect HNO in biological systems. Stephen J. Lippard and Joel Rosenthal of Massachusetts Institute of Technology are reporting a copper-based fluorescent dye system that is selective for HNO (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja909148v). The probe consists of a boron dipyrromethene (BODIPY) fluorescent dye connected to a copper(II) metal center. The copper’s ligand is made up of a tertiary nitrogen with two 2-pyridylmethyl substituents and a triazole substituent; the triazole serves as a bridge to the BODIPY group. This design minimizes the distance between the fluorescent reporter and the copper, ensuring the metal quenches the fluorescence in the system’s “off” state. When HNO is present, it reduces the copper, and the BODIPY group lights up. The researchers exposed the new complex to the nitroxyl anion donor Angeli’s salt (Na2N2O3), which generates HNO, and observed a rapid fourfold increase in fluorescence emission. The probe also responds to HNO in cell culture.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescent Probe Spots CO In Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Universal Detector Measures Major Biomolecule Classes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tagging Sulfenic Acids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE