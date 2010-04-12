Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Novel Redox Couples Could Aid Solar Cells

Metallacarborane and sulfur compounds should improve on iodide systems in dye-sensitized solar cells

by Mitch Jacoby
April 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Two research teams have independently created new redox couples—charge-shuttling electrochemical reagent pairs—that offer advantages over the conventional iodide-based redox couple used in dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs). These cells typically consist of a porous dye-coated titanium dioxide electrode and a counter electrode bathed in an electrolyte solution containing the iodide/triiodide (I/I3 ) redox couple, which mediates the flow of current generated by the cells’ reduction and oxidation reactions. The I/I3 pair is commonly used because DSCs based on that couple exhibit relatively high stability and current-generating efficiency. But the iodide-based system is corrosive to some materials, such as silver, under consideration for commercial DSC use. In addition, I3 absorbs a portion of the visible spectrum, reducing DSC efficiency. The two newly described redox couples sidestep those problems. Tina C. Li, Joseph T. Hupp, and coworkers at Northwestern University developed Ni(IV)/Ni(III) bisdicarbollides as a potential iodide-couple replacement (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2010, 132, 4580). And Mingkui Wang and Michael Grätzel of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, and coworkers developed a disulfide-thiolate redox couple based on a 5-mercapto-1-methyltetrazole dimer and its monomer anion (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.610).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light and air boost conductivity of polymer semiconductors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stabilizing perovskite solar cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE