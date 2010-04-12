Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nylon's 75th Anniversary Fete

Chemistry visionaries and public figures gather in Delaware to celebrate the ubiquitous material

by Linda R. Raber
April 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

INNOVATORS
[+]Enlarge
Connelly (from left), Stemniski, and Labovsky at the end of the ceremonies.
Connelly (from left), Stemniski, and Labovsky at the end of the ceremonies.

On Feb. 28 at the Hagley Museum & Library in Wilmington, the Delaware Academy of Chemical Sciences celebrated the 75th anniversary of the invention of nylon. On that date in 1935, organic chemist Gerard Berchet, a member of Wallace H. Carothers’ research group at the DuPont Experimental Station, prepared nylon 6,6 (a condensation copolymer made from equal parts of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid), and a world-changing industry was born.

This synthetic fiber was first used to replace silk in women’s hosiery. In World War II, nylon replaced silk in parachutes. After the war, DuPont increased nylon research and production, quickly expanding into products such as clothing, carpeting, tire cord, seat belts, sporting goods, and home furnishings.

Nylon became a major moneymaker and led DuPont to establish its textile fibers department, which introduced Dacron, Orlon, Lycra, and Kevlar. “These synthetic fibers changed our world in many ways and were a far cry from cotton, wool, and linen, the ‘natural’ fibers,” says Allen A. Denio, organizer of the event, cofounder of the Delaware Academy, and councilor for the ACS Delaware Section.

Carothers was a highly respected organic chemist who earned his doctorate at the University of Illinois under Roger Adams in 1924. He continued his research there until 1926, when he accepted a position at Harvard University. He then moved to a new research lab, informally called “Purity Hall,” at the DuPont Experimental Station in 1928.

CELEBRATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anthony Carter (both)
Kwolek (left) and Denio smile for the camera.
Credit: Anthony Carter (both)
Kwolek (left) and Denio smile for the camera.

Joseph X. Labovsky, 97, the last survivor of Carothers’ research group, was the ceremony’s guest of honor. Labovsky was hired as a laboratory assistant by Carothers, and they shared a love of Russian music and literature. “Joe had come to Wilmington at age 12 from the Ukraine. Carothers had helped him receive a college scholarship and was impressed by his great work ethic and laboratory skill,” Denio says.

“DuPont should be recognized for hiring Dr. Carothers. He told them about his mental health problem involving episodes of deep depression, but he was hired anyway. During his employment he suffered periodic ‘spells’ when he would be absent, in some cases under hospital care. DuPont provided continuing support until his suicide in 1937,” Denio says.

Stephanie L. Kwolek, who invented Kevlar as a research chemist in the textile fibers department at DuPont, was also honored at the event. The celebration was attended by DuPont Chief Innovation Officer Thomas M. Connelly Jr. and New Castle County Executive Christopher A. Coons, who presented a proclamation thanking Carothers and Labovsky for “their great contribution to society.”

To top off the afternoon’s festivities, Michael A. Stemniski, a chemistry professor at the University of Delaware, did the famous nylon rope trick, drawing a thin nylon filament from the interface of an aqueous solution of hexamethylenediamine and a solution of adipoyl chloride in hexane.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From the archives: The 1920s
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stephanie Kwolek Dies At 90
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ruth R. Benerito

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE