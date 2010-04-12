Pfizer Links Up For Tb R&D In China

Pfizer will work with MicuRx Pharmaceuticals and Cumencor Pharmaceuticals to discover treatments for multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis. Under the deal, Pfizer will make an upfront payment and provide funding for discovery and preclinical development of novel antibiotics. All research will be conducted at Shanghai’s Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, where MicuRx operates labs. Based in Hayward, Calif., MicuRx was formed by two scientists from Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, which Pfizer acquired in 2005. Cumencor is a China-based biotech firm applying MicuRx’s anti-infective discovery techniques.
