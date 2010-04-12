Public Policy In C&EN

I was pleased to see Rudy Baum's response to members who think he should not use the editorial page for anything except "matters concerning chemistry" (C&EN, Feb. 1, page 4). Topics such as pollution leading to anthropogenic climate change are most certainly "matters concerning chemistry."

The debate over proposed policy to deal with these issues badly needs informed commentary like Baum's. For example, I could barely contain my strong urge to send him a big "Bravo!" on the editorial advocating a carbon tax instead of the much more bureaucratically burdened cap-and-trade system being debated. Almost every economist will point out that such a tax is much more efficient and can be applied and managed with fewer unintended consequences. It is definitely the way to go, if only it were politically palatable.

I am pleased to see it advocated from a source representing chemistry and the chemical industry. Although it is not likely that we will actually get a carbon tax rather than cap-and-trade, whatever chance there is will be enhanced by pieces such as Baum's editorial. Keep it up!

William M. Riggs

Biddeford, Maine

With respect to editorials concerning politics and policy, membership in the community of scientists does not relieve us of membership in the community of humankind. Wherever our society can advance the cause of human well-being, it should do so, even if it offends some people.

Mark Williams

Sparks, Md.

Thanks for Baum's thoughtful discussion of why C&EN should include public policy issues that are of critical importance to the chemical industry. It matters not if some of us don't believe in climate change. If those who shape public policy believe in it, then their policies will have a direct impact on the chemical industry. Those who would rather not discuss policy matters are opting out of an opportunity to engage in the debate and shape the outcome. These issues won't just go away, so it is best we are informed of them. I very much appreciate C&EN's reporting on these matters.

