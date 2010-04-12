Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Public Policy In C&EN

April 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I was pleased to see Rudy Baum's response to members who think he should not use the editorial page for anything except "matters concerning chemistry" (C&EN, Feb. 1, page 4). Topics such as pollution leading to anthropogenic climate change are most certainly "matters concerning chemistry."

The debate over proposed policy to deal with these issues badly needs informed commentary like Baum's. For example, I could barely contain my strong urge to send him a big "Bravo!" on the editorial advocating a carbon tax instead of the much more bureaucratically burdened cap-and-trade system being debated. Almost every economist will point out that such a tax is much more efficient and can be applied and managed with fewer unintended consequences. It is definitely the way to go, if only it were politically palatable.

I am pleased to see it advocated from a source representing chemistry and the chemical industry. Although it is not likely that we will actually get a carbon tax rather than cap-and-trade, whatever chance there is will be enhanced by pieces such as Baum's editorial. Keep it up!

William M. Riggs
Biddeford, Maine

With respect to editorials concerning politics and policy, membership in the community of scientists does not relieve us of membership in the community of humankind. Wherever our society can advance the cause of human well-being, it should do so, even if it offends some people.

Mark Williams
Sparks, Md.

Thanks for Baum's thoughtful discussion of why C&EN should include public policy issues that are of critical importance to the chemical industry. It matters not if some of us don't believe in climate change. If those who shape public policy believe in it, then their policies will have a direct impact on the chemical industry. Those who would rather not discuss policy matters are opting out of an opportunity to engage in the debate and shape the outcome. These issues won't just go away, so it is best we are informed of them. I very much appreciate C&EN's reporting on these matters.

Stephen Loughin
Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Policy And Politics
Reasons ForReplacing Fossil Fuels
Practice What You Preach

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE