Pulcra Will Acquire Former Dystar Plant

Pulcra Chemicals has agreed to purchase the former DyStar facility in Geretsried, Germany. DyStar, which filed for bankruptcy last year, was acquired last month by India’s Kiri Dyes & Chemicals (C&EN, March 22, page 12), but the deal didn’t include the Geretsried plant, which employs 206 people in the production of auxiliary chemicals for the textile and leather industries. Pulcra, formed in 2007, is the former process chemicals business of Cognis. Pulcra CEO Yusuf Aktalay says his firm’s customers are similar to those served by the Geretsried plant.
