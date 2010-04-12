Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Shintech Invests In Louisiana

Basic Chemicals: Company will integrate its PVC business in the state

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Pipe is a major market for PVC.
Credit: Shutterstock
Pipe is a major market for PVC.

Shintech, the U.S. polyvinyl chloride arm of Japan’s Shin-Etsu, will spend $1.1 billion to build plants for the PVC raw materials vinyl chloride and chlorine at a site in Plaquemine, La.

The company says it has already begun construction of a complex that will have annual capacity of about 800,000 metric tons of vinyl chloride, 485,000 metric tons of chlorine, and 530,000 metric tons of chlorine coproduct caustic soda. The company expects to complete the project by the end of 2011.

In recent years, companies have shied away from making capital investments in basic chemicals in the U.S., but Shintech has been an exception. Later this year, the company expects to complete another $1 billion round of investments in Plaquemine that will add chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride facilities and a 600,000-metric-ton-per-year PVC plant. With the two projects, Shintech will have more than enough vinyl chloride capacity to supply its PVC plants in Louisiana.

The investments also suggest that the relationship between Shintech and Dow Chemical in Louisiana is coming to an end. Dow has supplied vinyl chloride to Shintech’s 1.5 million-metric-ton-per-year PVC complex in Freeport, Texas, for more than 35 years. And in the late 1990s, Shintech aimed to build a fully integrated chlorovinyls complex in Convent, La., but was stymied by a public uproar. Dow stepped in and offered to supply vinyl chloride to Shintech for a scaled-down project consisting of only a PVC plant in Plaquemine.

Shintech’s move comes at a time when Dow is distancing itself from basic chemicals and is losing its appetite for such supply deals. In a recent conference call with analysts, Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris implied that Dow’s supply contract with Shintech in Louisiana would be ending in 2011. Liveris went on to say he is planning to eventually make chlorine part of Dow’s “asset light” strategy, referring to the firm’s practice of forming joint ventures for capital-intensive, basic chemicals businesses.

Relationships aside, the prospects for Shintech’s investments are good, says Nick Vafiadis, business director of polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride at the Houston-based consulting firm Chemical Market Associates Inc. He explains that the PVC industry is putting its worst period behind it. In addition, with ethylene and electricity costs low because of cheap natural gas, U.S. chlorovinyls production has a global edge, Vafiadis says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Petrochemicals get past the pandemic, but the building spree may slow
Ethylene plants start up in the US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
After buildup, US basic chemical sector to hit pause

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE