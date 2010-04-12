Solar-Powered Boat And Plane Advance

DuPont is supplying materials for PlanetSolar, a catamaran dubbed the world’s largest solar boat. Next year, the boat’s backers plan to take what they call the first world tour powered by solar energy. Among the DuPont materials are marine paints and Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride film for the photovoltaic panel backsheet. Meanwhile, Solar Impulse, a solar-powered aircraft built with materials from Solvay, Bayer MaterialScience, and others, had its first flight last week from an airfield in Payerne, Switzerland.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter