Takeda Licenses AMAG’s Anemia Drug

Takeda Pharmaceutical will pay up to $280 million for the rights to sell a new kidney drug in Europe, Canada, the former Soviet Union, Turkey, and Asian countries excluding China and Japan. Feraheme, known generically as ferumoxytol, was developed by Amag Pharmaceuticals of Lexington, Mass., and approved in the U.S. last year for the intravenous treatment of iron-deficiency anemia. Takeda will make an initial payment of $60 million to Amag, followed by payments of up to $220 million for reaching certain milestones.
