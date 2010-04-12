Total Chemicals Exits Consumer Products

Total Chemicals has sold Mapa Spontex, a maker of baby bottles and rubber gloves, to consumer products maker Jarden for $446 million. Paris-based Total says it will now concentrate on its specialty chemical businesses, which include Hutchinson, Cray Valley, Sartomer, and Cook Composites & Polymers. François Cornélis, president of Total Chemicals, says the transaction allows the firm to “continue refocusing its chemicals portfolio on materials science, such as polymers, adhesives, rubber processing, and electroplating.”
