2010 Patterson-Crane Award Seeks Nominations

The ACS Dayton and Columbus Sections are seeking nominations for the 2010 Austin M. Patterson-E. J. Crane Award for outstanding contributions to the field of chemical information. The award will be presented during the ACS Central Regional Meeting in June and consists of a $2,000 honorarium and a personalized commendation.
Nominations should include a discussion of the nominee's contributions to the field and an evaluation of his or her accomplishments. Materials supporting the nomination should include a biography and bibliography of publications and presentations relevant to the award. Seconding letters are required.
Nominations must be received by April 30 and should be sent to Ray Dudek, Chair of the Patterson-Crane Award Committee, Department of Chemistry, Wittenberg University, P.O. Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501. For more information, contact rdudek@wittenberg.edu, or visit daytonacs.org.
