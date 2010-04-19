Advertisement

8816cov_Pilotcxd.jpg
8816cov_Pilotcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 19, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 16

With the help of specialty chemicals, papermakers seek endless recycling of scarce fibers

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 16
Environment

The Paper Chase

With the help of specialty chemicals, papermakers seek endless recycling of scarce fibers

The Gastric Bypass Pill

ACS Meeting News: Drug designers take aim at molecules that might mimic bariatric surgery’s ability to halt diabetes

Naming Names

EPA will challenge confidentiality claims that redact chemical, business identities in health, safety reports

  • Physical Chemistry

    Space-Dust Science

    ACS Meeting News: Elucidating the chemistry of interstellar dust particles is key to understanding early planets

  • Business

    Siam Cement Takes The Long View

    Looking past the Map Ta Phut crisis, the Thai giant ponders technology, geographic expansion

  • Policy

    Group Rallies For An Updated Chemicals Law

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Enabling Chemistry Experiments In Space

Business & Policy Concentrates

