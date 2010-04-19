Dayton [+]Enlarge Credit: Dayton-Montgomery County Convention & Visitors Bureau

The 42nd Central Regional Meeting, CERMACS 2010, hosted by the ACS Dayton Section, will convene at the Dayton Convention Center and the Crowne Plaza Hotel in historic downtown Dayton, Ohio, from Wednesday, June 16, to Saturday, June 19. The meeting theme, "Chemistry: Reacting To Provide New Technologies," highlights the contributions of chemistry professionals in the ACS Central Region and in the Miami Valley of southwestern Ohio, a recognized hub for innovation and leadership in materials and aerospace research and development. The deadline for abstract submission is April 30. For up-to-date meeting information, visit cermacs2010.org. For additional information about CERMACS 2010, e-mail inquiries to cermacs2010@daytonacs.org.

[+]Enlarge CERMACS 2010 At A Glance Dates: June 16–19 Location: Dayton Convention Center and the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dayton, Ohio Information Contacts: Barry Farmer, general chair, barry.farmer@wpafb.af.mil; Seng Tan, program cochair, loon-seng.tan@wpafb.af.mil; James Gord, program cochair, james.gord@wpafb.af.mil; Dave Johnson, program cochair, dave.johnson@udayton.edu Website: cermacs2010.org

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Plenary lecturers will include Wade W. Adams of Rice University, who will speak about "Nanotechnology & Energy"; Richard B. Silverman of Northwestern University, who will present "Drug Discovery: Ingenuity or Serendipity?"; Morley O. Stone of the Air Force Research Laboratory, who will talk about "The Changing Landscape of Human Performance: The Impact of Nanosciences & Biochemistry"; William E. Harrison, also of the Air Force Research Laboratory, who will speak about how "Innovative Technology Needs To Meet Air Force Operation Energy Requirements"; and Paul B. Shepson of Purdue University, who will give a talk on "Climate Change & Atmospheric Chemistry in the Arctic."

In addition to symposia of general interest in the areas of analytical, inorganic, organic, physical, biological, and polymer chemistry, the program will feature symposia on biotechnology, alternative energy, laser-based technologies, aerospace materials, chemical education, small-business innovations, chemistry in the pursuit of peace, metamaterials, and minority leaders in nanomaterials research.

A special presentation will be made by the winner of the 2010 Austin M. Patterson-E. J. Crane Award (see page 42), given jointly by the Dayton and Columbus Sections for outstanding achievement in chemical information.

WORKSHOPS. ACS Career Services will offer workshops on "Planning Your Job Search," "Preparing a Résumé," and "Effective Interviewing," and the ACS Leadership Institute will present a workshop on "Leading without Authority." In addition, the ACS Small Chemical Businesses Division will sponsor two workshops on "Small Chemical Business: Entrepreneurship & Innovation" and "Small Chemical Business: True Stories of Success."

On Saturday, workshops will be held for high school chemistry teachers.

SPECIAL EVENTS. Four ACS Central Regional awards will be presented on Wednesday, followed by an opening-day reception. On Thursday, attendees can mingle and take in some exhibits during Chemipalooza, a social event at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, in Dayton. The program will conclude Friday evening with a Dayton Dragons baseball game.

EXPOSITION. The exposition will be open from noon to 6 PM on Wednesday, 9 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, and 9 AM to noon on Friday. Space is still available; interested exhibitors should contact Pamela Lloyd at (937) 255-9413 or pamela.lloyd@wpafb.af.mil, or Kristi Singh at (937) 255-9129 or kristi.singh@wpafb.af.mil.

REGISTRATION. Advance registration closes on May 28. Online registration, as well as a form that can be printed to register via fax or mail, is available at the meeting website, cermacs2010.org. On-site registration will be available at the CERMACS 2010 registration desk.

LODGING AND TRANSPORTATION. Special meeting rates have been arranged at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which is adjacent to the Dayton Convention Center. Reservations can be made through the CERMACS 2010 website or by calling (877) 834-3613 and using the promotion code "ACS."

For air travel, call either American Airlines at (800) 433-1790 and use discount code 9530AJ, or Continental Airlines at (800) 468-7022 and use discount code ZGE5C776JJ.