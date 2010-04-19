Ametek Buys Atomic Probe Company Imago

Ametek has acquired Imago Scientific Instruments, a privately held manufacturer of 3-D atom probes. Ametek CEO Frank S. Hermance calls Imago an "excellent addition" to his firm's Cameca advanced elemental analysis business. Ametek's existing analytical instrument lineup includes secondary ion mass spectrometers, fluorescence spectrometers, and electron probes. Imago, based in Madison, Wis., was founded in 1998 by Thomas F. Kelly, then a materials science professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
