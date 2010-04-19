Ampac Gets Texas Fine Chemicals Plant

Ampac Fine Chemicals has acquired a pharmaceutical chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, for $475,000. The company says the acquisition expands its production base beyond its Rancho Cordova, Calif., site and boosts its reactor capacity by about 30%. President Aslam Malik adds that the new facility conducts hydrogenation, azide, cyanide, and phosgene chemistry under current Good Manufacturing Practice standards. Ampac didn't disclose the seller of the facility. Italy's Zambon acquired a phosgene-related chemicals plant in LaPorte from PPG Industries in 2007.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter