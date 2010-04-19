Arizona Chemical Going Public

Arizona Chemical, the former International Paper unit that makes chemicals, rosins, and resins from crude tall oil and sulfate turpentine, has filed a prospectus for an initial public offering with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The company seeks to raise $125 million and plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ARZ." In 2009, the company generated $12.1 million in earnings on revenues of $767 million. The private equity firm Rhône Capital purchased Arizona Chemical from International Paper in 2007.
