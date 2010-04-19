Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Bill Would Overhaul Chemical Control Law

by Cheryl Hogue
April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Chemical manufacturers would have to provide a minimum set of toxicity data for each substance they make, under newly introduced legislation. The bill, introduced by Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) on April 15, would overhaul the law that governs the manufacture of commercial chemicals, the Toxic Substances Control Act. Lautenberg, who chairs the Senate Environment & Public Works Subcommittee on Superfund, Toxics & Environmental Health, said his proposed Safe Chemicals Act calls on EPA to categorize chemicals on the basis of risk and focus on evaluating those most likely to cause harm. The bill would require all uses of a chemical to be identified and determined to be safe for the substance to enter or stay on the market. In addition, the bill would establish green chemistry grant programs and research centers to foster development of safer chemicals. In a related move, the House Energy & Commerce Committee on April 15 released a “discussion draft” of TSCA legislation similar to Lautenberg’s bill. Chemical manufacturers generally agree that TSCA, which has remained virtually unchanged since 1976, needs to be modernized. Activists from health, environmental, labor, and other sectors are calling for a more extensive reworking of the law.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE