Companies Advance Bioplasticizers

Plastics compounder PolyOne has formed a joint development agreement with Segetis, a biobased chemicals firm, to target bioderived plasticizers for use in both traditional and biobased polymers. The partners say they will apply Segetis' levulinic ketal technology to making plasticizers, solvents, and modifiers for polymers. Meanwhile, Dow Chemical has launched Ecolibrium, a biobased plasticizer for wire insulation and jacketing applications. Mixing Ecolibrium with polyvinyl chloride can help cablemakers reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of their products by up to 40% if used instead of traditional plasticizers, Dow says.
