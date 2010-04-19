Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Diclofenac In The Environment

Several studies on the anti-inflammatory drug in wastewater offer new toxicity data and a remediation technology

by Sarah Everts
April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac’s legacy in the environment came into the public eye in 2004 when the collapse of an endangered vulture population in Pakistan was tied to the birds’ feeding on medicated cattle. Several studies have since shown that diclofenac and its metabolites, after human use, slip through wastewater treatment plants and persist in the environment. Researchers led by Leif Kronberg of Finland’s Åbo Akademi University are reporting that diclofenac and its metabolites can accumulate in rainbow trout livers at levels that can cause cellular changes (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es903402c). Those levels were recently quantified by Charles R. Tyler of the University of Exeter, in England, and coworkers (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2010, 44, 2176). The two reports combined suggest that fish living downstream from wastewater treatment plants may be at risk. However, the news on diclofenac is not all bad. A team led by Willy Verstraete of Ghent University, in Belgium, reports that manganese oxides produced by bacteria are better at breaking down diclofenac than is synthetic MnO2 because the bacteria can reoxidize the formed Mn2+ (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es9027327). Biological MnOx is a promising technology for removing diclofenac from wastewater in treatment plants, Verstraete says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal-tolerant fungus cleans up mercury
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria incorporate arsenic into lipids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flushing Toilets With Seawater Could Protect Marine Life

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE