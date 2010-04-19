DuPont Launches Sustainable Solutions

DuPont has put together elements of three businesses to form a new consulting services operation. The company's safety resources business and segments of its clean technologies and coastal training technologies units will form DuPont Sustainable Solutions. The new business's president, James R. Weigand, says he expects the service-based organization to see double-digit growth over the next five years. DuPont is targeting a potential $15 billion global market in safety, sustainable operations, training, and clean technologies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter