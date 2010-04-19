DuPont's Tyvek Now Comes In Liquid Form

DuPont has introduced a liquid weather-barrier system that workers can spray or apply with a roller onto buildings as a coating. Tyvek Fluid Applied Weather Barrier System is based on polyether polymers, a company spokeswoman says. DuPont makes its ubiquitous Tyvek building wrap sheet, which it introduced about 30 years ago, primarily from polyethylene. DuPont will make the fluid system available next month for commercial buildings in Texas. The company expects to launch the product nationally for commercial and residential buildings in 2011.
