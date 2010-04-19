GSK Spares plant in New York, Closes One In New Jersey

GlaxoSmithKline has reversed its decision to close a plant near Oak Hill, N.Y., that manufactures dermatology products, a move that would have eliminated the 260 jobs at the site. Instead, GSK says it will close its Clifton, N.J., oral care products facility and move the oral care manufacturing to Oak Hill. This will eliminate about 270 jobs in New Jersey. The initial plan to close Oak Hill followed the company's decision last year to move dermatological product manufacturing to Mississauga, Ontario. When the changes are complete, the Oak Hill facility will employ 211 workers.
