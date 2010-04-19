Grant C. Bailey, 99, a retired Phillips Petroleum chemist, died on Feb. 16 in Fenton, Mo.
Bailey received a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1932; an M.S. from Washington State University, Pullman, in 1933; and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, in 1938—all in chemistry.
He then began a long career in the research department at Phillips Petroleum (now ConocoPhillips) in Bartlesville, Okla. Before retiring from the company in 1975, he authored or coauthored numerous publications and was awarded 15 patents.
Bailey was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1938, and he helped establish its Northeast Oklahoma Section. He was also a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Sigma Xi.
Bailey is survived by his wife; son, Charles; daughter, Cleta Sue; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Bailey’s first wife, Cleta, died in 1986.
