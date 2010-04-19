Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Group Rallies For An Updated Chemicals Law

by Cheryl Hogue
April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

SAFER CHEMICALS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN
Igrejas (right) addresses the TSCA reform rally.
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN
Igrejas (right) addresses the TSCA reform rally.

Activist groups took their effort to reform the nation’s law governing chemical production to the industry conference on chemical regulation in Baltimore last month. There, they spelled out key differences they have with industry about revamping the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and unveiled the new symbol of their effort: a 20-foot-high yellow duck.

The inflatable duck, symbolic of a child’s bathtub toy, is intended to evoke thoughts of phthalates, a class of chemicals widely used in plastics. Phthalates are suspected of disrupting the endocrine system.

Tethered to a pier next to the Baltimore hotel where the Global Chemical Regulations Conference (GlobalChem) took place, the yellow critter sported a banner with the activists’ new slogan: “Chemical industry: You can’t duck REAL reform.”

On the surface, the activists and most major chemical trade groups have the same goal—revision of TSCA, a law that has been unchanged since 1976. But Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, a broad coalition of environmental and public health groups, made clear three divergences between activists and industry on recasting TSCA for the 21st century.

Andy Igrejas, national campaign director for the coalition, laid out those differences at a rally held in front of the duck on March 30.

Activists want industry to supply the Environmental Protection Agency, which oversees TSCA, with basic health and safety data for all commercial chemicals, he said. In contrast, industry has backed EPA’s use of existing information, which is limited for many substances, to identify priority chemicals for further data requirements.

The coalition also wants Congress to ensure that EPA acts quickly to reduce the impact of substances widely known to be hazardous, such as certain persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals that governments elsewhere in the world have restricted. They do not want EPA to get bogged down conducting full-blown risk assessments on these materials, as some in industry suggest.

Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families wants EPA to consider people’s aggregate exposures, which would include exposure from emissions, consumer products, and other sources. Igrejas contrasted this with an industry position calling for EPA to determine safe uses of a chemical, which he said fails to take into account all of a person’s exposure to that substance.

The American Chemistry Council and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates issued a joint statement in response to the activists’ rally. Noting the diversity of views on TSCA reform, the statement said, “It is with an eye toward narrowing or even eliminating some of those differences that ACC and SOCMA have been working to bring together stakeholders from industry, government, environmental, labor, and consumer groups to have frank and constructive dialogues.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress moves to overhaul law to improve chemical safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. lawmakers reach agreement on chemical safety law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Draft Bill May Pave Path For Reform Of Federal Chemical Control Law

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE