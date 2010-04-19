Advertisement

People

Itaru Mita

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Itaru Mita, 80, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, died on Nov. 1, 2009.

Born in Manchuria, China, Mita received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1954 and a master’s degree in 1956, both from the University of Tokyo. He earned a doctorate in science from the University of Strasbourg, in France, under Henri Benoit in 1960.

Mita began his career as a lecturer at the University of Tokyo. In 1972, he became a full professor, remaining at the university until he reached mandatory retirement age in 1990. He then joined Dow Corning Asia, serving as the research director of its Japan Research Center until 1995.

Mita made contributions to the study of high-temperature polymers, polymer degradation, and polymer thermodynamics. He is credited with about 200 scientific papers.

He was an editor for numerous polymer journals, received many awards, and served as president of the Society of Polymer Science, Japan. He was a member of ACS for 37 years, joining in 1960.

He is survived by his wife, Hisako; and children, Noriyiki and Reiko.

