John Groves Takes Remsen Award

John T. Groves, Hugh Stott Taylor Chair of Chemistry at Princeton University, is the winner of the 2010 Remsen Award, given by the ACS Maryland Section. He was cited for his wide-ranging contributions to bioinorganic chemistry, catalysis, enzymology, and understanding molecular mechanisms. The award is named in honor of Ira Remsen, the first professor of chemistry and second president of Johns Hopkins University. It recognizes chemists for outstanding achievements.
