Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Last Supper Supersized, Lost In Translation

by Linda Wang
April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Last Supper:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jason Koski/Cornell U
Brian Wansink compared entrée sizes with the size of Jesus' head.
Credit: Jason Koski/Cornell U
Brian Wansink compared entrée sizes with the size of Jesus' head.

Supersizing meals is hardly a new phenomenon. In a recent study, two scholars have shown that it's a trend that's been ongoing for the past 1,000 years. The researchers analyzed the size of the meals depicted in 52 paintings of Jesus' Last Supper created between A.D. 1000 and 2000 and found that over time the main course increased by an average of 69%, the plates became bigger by 66%, and the bread portion increased by 23% (Int. J. Obesity, DOI: 10.1038/ijo.2010.37).

"A lot of people have said that PORTION SIZES have gotten out of control. We wanted to see if this was part of a larger trend," says Brian Wansink, a marketing professor at Cornell University and a coauthor of the study, along with his brother, Craig Wansink, chair of the department of religious studies at Virginia Wesleyan College.

The brothers studied paintings of the Last Supper because it's one of the most famous meals in history. They used the average size of the disciples' heads as a reference point because "it was the one thing we think probably didn't change over history," Brian Wansink says. "If there were a soccer ball on the table, we would have used that."

He suggests that the type of food depicted in each painting reflects the culinary preferences of that particular period in history. For example, Leonardo da Vinci's painting included eel as part of the meal. "Back in his time, it was not an uncommon dish in Italy," he says. "They would substitute it for fish."

The study also found a particularly large increase in meal size in the 15th century, which was during the Renaissance. "A lot of this stuff mirrors the general economic prosperity at the time," Brian Wansink says. "The cool takeaway message here is that if depictions of portions increase with prosperity, availability, and affordability of food, the huge supersizing we see now in fast food or at casual dining chains is actually good news because it reflects that food is affordable and available because we're prosperous."

When asked what he thinks the Last Supper would look like if it were painted today, Brian Wansink jokes, "I'm imagining a bucket of KFC and Domino's pizza." Supersized, of course.

Interpreting and analyzing art is a fine pursuit for some, but for many people, just making out the meaning of drug prescription labels can be problematic. And recently, patients have been scratching their heads over labels translated from ENGLISH TO SPANISH. At worst, these labels could be hazardous to their health, according to a study of pharmacies in Bronx, N.Y., in the May issue of Pediatrics (DOI: 10.1542/peds.2009-2530), which was recently reported by the syndicate HealthDay News.

Read the label:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BigStockPhoto
Or maybe not.
Credit: BigStockPhoto
Or maybe not.

Half of the computer-generated Spanish-language prescription labels reviewed in the study contained errors, lead researcher Iman Sharif, chief of the division of general pediatrics at the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children, in Wilmington, Del., told HealthDay.

The labels were often in "Spanglish," a mixture of Spanish and English, and the researchers speculate that in some cases this could lead to an overdose. For example, the word "once" means "11" in Spanish. "You mean to say 'once,' as in 'take once per day,' and a Spanish-speaking person could interpret that to mean '11,' " Sharif said.

Misspellings can also cause confusion. For example, one label substituted the Spanish word "boca," which means "mouth," with the word "poca," which means "little." The Spanish label, which reads, "Toma 0.6 mL dos veces al dia por la poca con jugo," when translated back to English, reads, "Taking 0.6 mL two times to the day by the little with juice." The authors of the study provided dozens of examples of such gibberish on labels. Sharif says this could explain in part why some Spanish-speaking patients don't understand how to use their medications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artful chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientific studies of sports and spoilers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Cracks Down On Caffeine, Cigarettes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE