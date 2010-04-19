Nichols Medal Goes To Tobin Marks

Tobin J. Marks, Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the 2010 William H. Nichols Medal Award for his pioneering research in catalysis and soft-matter electronics.
The Nichols Medal is presented annually by the ACS New York Section. Nichols was a pioneer in the development of the chemical industry in the U.S. and an early champion of the importance of chemistry in the future growth of the nation. He established the award in 1902 for the purpose of honoring a chemical scientist for outstanding original research.
Marks, who is also Vladimir N. Ipatieff Professor of Catalytic Chemistry and a professor of materials science and engineering, was one of the first researchers to recognize the potential of using actinides and lanthanides in organometallic chemistry and catalysis. His research group has published more than 850 papers on topics as diverse as single-site olefin polymerization catalysts, fabrication of thin-film electrooptic devices, high-temperature superconductors, and metallocene antitumor agents.
Marks has received numerous awards for his research, including four ACS national awards: the 1989 Award in Organometallic Chemistry, the 1994 Award in Inorganic Chemistry, the 2001 Award in the Chemistry of Materials, and the 2008 Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry. Marks received the U.S. National Medal of Science in 2005.
The Nichols Award, which includes a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000, was presented to Marks by the section during a symposium and gala on March 5.
