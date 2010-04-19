Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nichols Medal Goes To Tobin Marks

April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Tobin J. Marks, Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the 2010 William H. Nichols Medal Award for his pioneering research in catalysis and soft-matter electronics.

The Nichols Medal is presented annually by the ACS New York Section. Nichols was a pioneer in the development of the chemical industry in the U.S. and an early champion of the importance of chemistry in the future growth of the nation. He established the award in 1902 for the purpose of honoring a chemical scientist for outstanding original research.

Marks, who is also Vladimir N. Ipatieff Professor of Catalytic Chemistry and a professor of materials science and engineering, was one of the first researchers to recognize the potential of using actinides and lanthanides in organometallic chemistry and catalysis. His research group has published more than 850 papers on topics as diverse as single-site olefin polymerization catalysts, fabrication of thin-film electrooptic devices, high-temperature superconductors, and metallocene antitumor agents.

Marks has received numerous awards for his research, including four ACS national awards: the 1989 Award in Organometallic Chemistry, the 1994 Award in Inorganic Chemistry, the 2001 Award in the Chemistry of Materials, and the 2008 Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry. Marks received the U.S. National Medal of Science in 2005.

The Nichols Award, which includes a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000, was presented to Marks by the section during a symposium and gala on March 5.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE