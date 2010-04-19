Plastic Logic Links With Germany's Merck

Merck KGaA will collaborate with Mountain View, Calif.-based plastic electronics technology specialist Plastic Logic to develop and commercialize organic semiconductors for Plastic Logic's displays. To further the effort, Plastic Logic says, it has invested in manufacturing equipment to accelerate the introduction of new Merck materials. Plastic Logic's e-reader, the Que (shown), was unveiled in January and uses existing Merck materials.
