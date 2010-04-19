Richard Kaner Gets Tolman Award

Richard B. Kaner, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the recipient of the 2009 Richard C. Tolman Medal for his outstanding contributions in chemistry. The medal is awarded annually by the ACS Southern California Section.
Kaner's research focuses on the synthesis and characterization of new materials. Specific areas of interest include nanostructured conducting polymers with applications for sensors, actuators, molecular memory, and flash welding; rapid synthetic routes to refractory materials; and new routes to carbon-based materials and composites. Kaner will receive the award on May 11 at UCLA and give a presentation titled "Synthesis and Applications of Conducting Polymer Nanofibers."
