Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert P. Gleason Sr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert P. Gleason Sr., 92, an industrial hygienist and safety engineer who lived in Hadley, Mass., died on Feb. 8.

Gleason received a B.S. in 1938 and an M.S. in chemistry in 1942, both from Massachusetts State College (now the University of Massachusetts, Amherst).

Gleason began his career as a chemist with the Massachusetts Division of Occupational Hygiene, in Boston, where he focused on lead and mercury hazards. After a brief tenure with General Electric Plastics in Pittsfield, Mass., he joined Fidelity & Casualty of New York, where he was involved in national studies of product safety.

In 1947, he went to work for Sylvania Electric, where he set up an industrial hygiene program, studied health problems related to beryllium and metal powders, and later became the company’s chief safety engineer.

Gleason also worked for General Electric’s Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady, N.Y., and for IBM’s Essex Junction, Vt., plant. In 1970, he joined Amherst as an environmental health specialist, before accepting the same position at Smith College, from which he retired in 1986.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941. He was also a member of other professional organizations, including the American Industrial Hygiene Association and the American Society of Safety Engineers.

Gleason taught himself to play the piano and for several years played tenor banjo with the Valley Strummers of Holyoke.

He is survived by three sons, Robert P. Jr., David, and James; two daughters, Joanne Borkowski and Mary Beth; and six grandchildren. His wife, Dorothy, predeceased him.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

William R. Jones
Edward E. Richter
Eric Rau

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE