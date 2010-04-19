Roche Will Acquire Diabetes Pump Firm

Roche has agreed to acquire Medingo, a majority-owned subsidiary of the Israeli firm Elron Electronics, for $160 million plus up to 25% more in performance-related milestones. Medingo is developing a semidisposable insulin patch pump designed to allow discreet insulin delivery. Roche says it will prepare to launch the pump by 2012. Roche, which already markets insulin-delivery products, says the global insulin-delivery-system market was worth $1.5 billion last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter