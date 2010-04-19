Teva Licenses Mersana Analog

Mersana Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceuticals have joined forces to develop XMT-1107, Mersana's novel fumagillin analog, which is expected to start Phase I trials in oncology this quarter. Teva will pay the development costs for XMT-1107, and Cambridge, Mass.-based Mersana could get up to $334 million in milestones if the drug candidate works across a range of indications. XMT-1107 prevents blood vessel growth and is linked to Mersana's Fleximer, a biodegradable polymer that improves the drug's safety and pharmacokinetic profile.
