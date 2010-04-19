Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Undergraduate Organic Chemistry Fellowships Awarded

April 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has announced the recipients of its summer undergraduate research fellowships. The awards provide $5,000 of support for outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students to carry out independent research at their respective colleges or universities during the summer between their junior and senior years.

The recipients are Nadia C. Abascal of Barnard College, in New York City; Jason Pflueger of Columbia University; James Phelan of Grinnell College, in Iowa; Megan M. Blewett of Harvard University; James Beckett of Kenyon College, in Ohio; Jonathan Schultz of North Dakota State University; Dennis Hu of Northwestern University; Althea Gaffney of Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania; Kurt J. Cox of the University of Arizona; Eduardo V. Mercado of the University of California, Santa Barbara; Anthony S. Grillo of the University of Michigan; Juan Carlos Baso of the University of South Florida; Justin Su of the University of Texas, Austin; Katie Schaefer of the University of Utah; and Mary E. Daub of Williams College, in Massachusetts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Division of Organic Chemistry announces SURF awardees
Undergraduate research fellowships awarded
Chemists named 2019 Cottrell Scholars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE