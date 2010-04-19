Undergraduate Organic Chemistry Fellowships Awarded

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has announced the recipients of its summer undergraduate research fellowships. The awards provide $5,000 of support for outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students to carry out independent research at their respective colleges or universities during the summer between their junior and senior years.
The recipients are Nadia C. Abascal of Barnard College, in New York City; Jason Pflueger of Columbia University; James Phelan of Grinnell College, in Iowa; Megan M. Blewett of Harvard University; James Beckett of Kenyon College, in Ohio; Jonathan Schultz of North Dakota State University; Dennis Hu of Northwestern University; Althea Gaffney of Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania; Kurt J. Cox of the University of Arizona; Eduardo V. Mercado of the University of California, Santa Barbara; Anthony S. Grillo of the University of Michigan; Juan Carlos Baso of the University of South Florida; Justin Su of the University of Texas, Austin; Katie Schaefer of the University of Utah; and Mary E. Daub of Williams College, in Massachusetts.
