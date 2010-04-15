Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Weapons Lab's Laser Problems

GAO Report: Success is unlikely for first test at Lawrence Livermore's National Ignition Facility

by Jeff Johnson
April 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: LLNL
A GAO report raises doubts that NIF, whose construction was completed in March 2009, will be ready to conduct ignition experiments by year's end.
Credit: LLNL
A GAO report raises doubts that NIF, whose construction was completed in March 2009, will be ready to conduct ignition experiments by year's end.

Unresolved technical difficulties are likely to hinder the first test of the $3.5 billion National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), concludes a Government Accountability Office report released on April 8. The test, scheduled for the end of the year, is intended to determine whether the facility can achieve nuclear fusion or ignition.

NIF is designed to use a complex and powerful 192-laser system to simulate on a tiny scale the temperature and pressure of explosions inside a nuclear bomb. The simulations will be used to test whether existing nuclear weapons will remain viable into the future without having to resort to underground testing. NIF will also carry out fundamental nonweapons research.

Under construction since 1997, NIF is over budget and years late. However, LLNL announced its completion last year, and facility scientists are now gearing up for NIF's first full test in December (C&EN, March 30, 2009, page 30).

GAO primarily blames weak management by the National Nuclear Security Administration, a part of the Department of Energy, for delays in schedule and substantial increases in costs and scope of NIF activities. The report's authors also hit NNSA for a four-year delay in implementing a recommendation of an independent group of weapons experts—known as JASON—who in 2005 called for establishment of a non-DOE NIF oversight committee. The oversight committee first met in December 2009 after many key technical and policy decisions had been made, GAO notes.

The delay in achieving ignition, however, may have little significance, the report adds, because many weapons experts, including JASON, have said regular refurbishment of current weapons without use of NIF will be adequate to ensure weapons work for at least another 20 to 30 years.

Achieving ignition in 2010 "was always a gamble," notes Roy Schwitters, chair of JASON's steering committee that reviewed NIF. "NIF is at the edge of science and that is where it should be."

JASON's point in its 2005 recommendation of non-DOE oversight, Schwitters says, was that DOE weapons scientists could gain from outside input from a "spectrum of views from the broader high-energy community."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Labs’ Science Is Strong But Needs Changes
NNSA, National Labs At Odds
DOE Warns Of lab Layoffs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE