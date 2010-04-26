MINERVA [+]Enlarge Credit: SUNY Potsdam

The 37th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM2010), hosted by the ACS Northern New York Section, will be held at the State University of New York, Potsdam, from Wednesday, June 2, to Saturday, June 5. The conference’s theme is “Chemistry for a Sustainable World.”

The meeting will feature programming in physical chemistry and nanotechnology, biomedical research and biochemistry, green chemistry, analytical chemistry, organic/medicinal chemistry and natural products, inorganic chemistry, and chemical education. Visit nerm2010.org for more details, or contact Martin A. Walker, general chair, at walkerma@potsdam.edu.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Keynote speakers will include ACS Past-President Catherine T. Hunt of Dow Chemical, Paul T. Anastas of Yale University and the Environmental Protection Agency, and Vicki L. Colvin of Rice University.

Special symposia will be offered on the following topics: smart polymer materials and hybrid systems, novel materials and nanomaterials for energy conversion, nanotechnology and the environment, analytical chemistry for detecting emerging contaminants in the environment, new trends in chromatography, emerging analytical/bioanalytical and medical applications of nanotechnology, bioelectronics and biosensors, scanning probe microscopy in modern nanotechnology, metals in living systems, metal ions and metalloproteins, metal ion complexes in biological imaging, toxic metals, nanoparticles and oxidative stress, detection of protein biomarkers for medical applications, biochemistry and biophysics of proteins and membranes, organometallics and main-group chemistry, the next generation of synthetic organic chemistry, Cope Scholar Symposium honoring John A. Porco Jr., green chemistry in industry for a sustainable world, the chemistry of natural products, biomass combustion, chemistry and the war against cancer, drug development and design, chemical education, and K–12 education.

GRADUATE & CAREER PROGRAM. Graduate school representatives will meet with prospective students during the poster session and career fair on Wednesday evening. Career workshops will be available on Thursday through ACS Career Services. In addition, the St. Lawrence University ACS student chapter will host a panel discussion on traditional and nontraditional careers. The ACS Center for Professional Development will also be offering leadership training courses.

EXPOSITION. The exposition will be held on Thursday and Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. It will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about chemistry-related products and services throughout the region and in Canada. Visitors will also have an opportunity to win an iPhone. For more information on vendor opportunities, contact Devon Shipp, exhibits chair, at dshipp@clarkson.edu, or visit the NERM2010 website.

SPECIAL EVENTS. NERM2010 will offer many opportunities to socialize and network. The opening reception on Wednesday evening will allow attendees to mingle while browsing the poster session and job/graduate school fair. Hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and live music will be provided. Other social events include a student and faculty performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a Tony Award-winning musical comedy, on Thursday night; and a concert by students at the Crane School of Music after the NERM awards banquet on Friday night. Tours of the SunFeather handmade soap factory will be available on Saturday.

REGISTRATION. Advance registration closes on May 21. Online registration is available on the meeting website. Forms may also be printed and sent by fax or mail.

HOUSING & TRAVEL. The most economical and convenient choice for attendees is to stay on campus. Room rates include maid service for the first night, free Internet, and a full breakfast. Booking can be done online. Single rooms are $37 for the first night and $22 each additional night. Double rooms are $27 per person the first night and $17 per person for each additional night.