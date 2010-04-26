Francis S. Collins
NIH director discusses challenges, opportunities driven by health care reform, stimulus spending, and fast pace of scientific discovery
April 26, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 17
ACS Meeting News: Presidential session in San Francisco brings industry, academe together to discuss U.S. education needs
C&EN's first ranking of analytical and life sciences instrumentation firms reflects the recession
ACS Meeting News: Symposium urges greater research support for maladies that do not attract mainstream pharma
ACS Meeting News: EPA R&D head sees technological innovation and a solutions approach as essential to the success of the agency’s mission
ACS Meeting News: Chemical treatments to rein in invasive pest have evolved, but it's still expanding its range
IBM researchers use a heated silicon atomic force microscope tip to etch out 15-nm features