April 26, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 17

NIH director discusses challenges, opportunities driven by health care reform, stimulus spending, and fast pace of scientific discovery

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 17
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Francis S. Collins

NIH director discusses challenges, opportunities driven by health care reform, stimulus spending, and fast pace of scientific discovery

Equipping Chemists To Compete Globally

ACS Meeting News: Presidential session in San Francisco brings industry, academe together to discuss U.S. education needs

Top Instrument Producers

C&EN's first ranking of analytical and life sciences instrumentation firms reflects the recession

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Rare And Neglected Diseases

    ACS Meeting News: Symposium urges greater research support for maladies that do not attract mainstream pharma

  • Environment

    Mr. Sustainability Goes To Washington

    ACS Meeting News: EPA R&D head sees technological innovation and a solutions approach as essential to the success of the agency’s mission

  • Environment

    Gypsy Moths Keep Fluttering

    ACS Meeting News: Chemical treatments to rein in invasive pest have evolved, but it's still expanding its range

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Nanopatterning Gets Smaller

IBM researchers use a heated silicon atomic force microscope tip to etch out 15-nm features

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Where Science Meets Children's Fiction

 

