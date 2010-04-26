Academic Scorecard

I enjoyed the article "Women Now 17% of Chemistry Faculty" and thought Linda Raber provided a nice overview of the current situation in academia (C&EN, March 1, page 42). More important, I wish more articles of this nature would specifically point out departments that are not increasing the diversity of their faculty. I hope this approach applies external pressure and gets the attention of "deaf ears" on these campuses.
Emanuel Waddell
Huntsville, Ala.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter