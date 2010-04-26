Bayer Must Pay Damages In Rice Case

Bayer CropScience must pay $48 million in damages to 14 Arkansas farmers who allege that they lost money because of import restrictions on U.S. rice. Several countries imposed the restrictions in 2006 after detecting traces of not-yet-commercialized genetically engineered rice in U.S. rice. Calling the jury verdict “incomprehensible,” Bayer says that it acted responsibly in handling its rice and will try to get the decision reversed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter