Boehringer Ingelheim Advances Drug Plant

Boehringer Ingelheim has celebrated the topping out—the placing of the last beam—at a new facility in Ingelheim, Germany, that will produce dabigatran etexilate, the company’s new anticoagulant. Boehringer expects to complete the $160 million facility in 2011. In March 2008, the firm won European approval for dabigatran in a specialized application, but it expects to eventually market the drug, known as Pradaxa, for stroke prevention, replacing old-line treatments such as warfarin.
