Celgene, Agios Eye Cancer Metabolism

Celgene and Agios Pharmaceuticals have established a broad collaboration to discover and develop drugs targeting cancer metabolism. Celgene will pay $130 million in exchange for a stake in Agios and, for a period of time, exclusive rights to develop any drug candidates coming out of Agios’ pipeline. Agios is focused on depriving cancer cells of their energy source by using small molecules to control critical metabolic enzymes. Those targets include isocitrate dehydrogenase, shown to play a role in cancer formation, and pyruvate kinase M2, an enzyme involved in glucose metabolism.
